How Napa agricultural businesses can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – The Napa County Farm Bureau has partnered with the St. Helena Health Foundation in providing COVID-19 vaccines for agricultural workers who have not yet signed up.

The new program helps identify employers who have employees in need of the vaccine.

If you own a business who qualifies, or are an agricultural worker you can fill out the form here.

Contact (707) 224-5403 with any questions.

Bay Area counties are starting to transition into Phase 1B which includes people who are 65 and older, as well as workers in agriculture, emergency services and education.

Health care workers and long-term care residents, who fall under Phase 1A, are also still available to receive the vaccine.

Find out what phase your county is in by clicking here.

