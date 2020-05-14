How Oakland Airport is working to reduce the spread of coronavirus

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland International Airport is taking new steps to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

On Thursday, the airport was a ghost town as less people are traveling during the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Delta Airlines announced they were suspending services at Oakland International Airport along with several other airports in response to the virus outbreak.

To help ensure they’re reducing the spread of coronavirus, the airport created a resiliency task force with the goal of examining how the airport should adjust to the ongoing pandemic.

They had already made some changes, including requiring that everyone wear face masks, but now additional precautions are in place.

Airport officials say they have installed social distancing markers to help people stay at least six feet apart.

Plexiglas shields have been installed at ticket counters, boarding gates, as well as at Customs and Border Protection for international arrivals.

Seating and staffing around the airport have been adjusted to enhance social distancing and high exposure operations have been suspended, that includes taxi stands and employee shuttle buses.

The airport has also started using new cleaning products and trained employees in new cleaning methods to hopefully keep the virus from spreading.

