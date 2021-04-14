How Oakland is tackling illegal dumping hot spots

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland is combatting illegal dumping around the city by hiring more people to work on the Oakland Public Works Garbage Blitz Crews.

The city says they added a fourth crew in March to help tackle hot spots – places where there is a recurring dumping problem.

Before the Garbage Blitz Crew program started in 2018, workers were just responding to specific clean-up requests from community members.

There are now 15 workers dedicated to cleaning hot spots in all of Oakland’s four “zones,” the city said. “The initial pilot focused on Council District 6 in East Oakland and produced encouraging results – areas cleaned regularly began to see less new dumping over time.”

Here are some ways residents can help report illegal dumping:

Dialing 311 or 510-615-5566

Reporting online at 311.oaklandca.gov

Emailing OAK311@oaklandca.gov

Using the free OAK311 mobile app for Apple and Android devices

Oaklanders can also help clean the city by participating in pandemic-safe cleanup efforts as part of Oakland Earth Month, more information here.