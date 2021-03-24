How Orinda parents kept kids in good spirits, adapt to constant school changes

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – With every change announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health departments, schools, parents, and families have in turn been forced to adjust.

Parents at Wagner Ranch Elementary School in Orinda say the pandemic has resulted in a whirlwind of emotions and changes to the family dynamic.

“If anything, I’ve learned to be very flexible, very fluid. I think these are all good skills that we can all learn more of,” mother Krysta Lapcevic said.

Whether it’s been Contra Costa County switching from one tier to another or adjusting to helping their kids with distance learning full-time to returning to class for hybrid instruction, the public health crisis is keeping these mothers on their toes.

“We had to make a major adjustment, in that first of all, I had to stay home this year. I was teaching before, pre-school, but I decided to stay home with the kids and help them out,” mother Gina Gabriel said.

Families say that things are starting to get closer to normal.

The Orinda Union School District board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to expand in-person instruction from four days a week to five days a week.

Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Seaton says based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated recommendation that students can decrease their physical distance in classrooms from six feet to three will allow class sizes to double.

A new learning model will go into effect next month giving families a little time, to once again, adjust.

“It’s a lot for families to make changes in child care and figure out how they’re going to manage to drop off and pick-up, when the school schedule keeps changing. And, we have working families — that it’s been daunting,” superintendent Carolyn Seaton said.

From where these families were as recently as late January — where distance learning was the only option to where they are now with kids learning side-by-side, they say life is improving.

“It’s a lot better. We’re so grateful. I really believe the kids are happier, the parents are happier. So, it’s been uplifting for the whole community,” mother Jill Gibson said.

A community continuing to slowly open back up.