How San Francisco artists can sign up for guaranteed income

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced a new guaranteed income pilot program for artists in San Francisco.
The program, which aims to support artists living and working in San Francisco, is offering $1,000 a month for 6 months to more than 100 eligible artists.
It’s all thanks to the Office of Racial Equity at the San Francisco Human Rights Commission, the Arts Impact Endowment—co-funded by the San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) and Grants for the Arts—and YBCA.
The following requirements must be met for you to be eligible:
- Adult 18+ resident of San Francisco in eligible zip code
- Artist whose artistic practice is rooted in a historically marginalized community
- Facing loss of income due COVID-19 pandemic
- Income qualifying (your household income must fall under the qualifying income limit as follows: 1- $60,900; 2-$69,600; 3- $78,300; 4- $87,800; 5- $94,000)
Applications are being accepted until April 15 at 11:59 p.m. local time.
Chosen applicants will be notified by April 20.
You can learn more about this pilot program and how to apply here.