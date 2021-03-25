How San Francisco artists can sign up for guaranteed income

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 03: A recently painted mural of a woman in a mask on swing is displayed on boards during the coronavirus pandemic on May 03, 2020 in San Francisco, California. As restaurants and businesses have temporarily closed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, artists around the city have taken to creating artwork on many of the boarded businesses. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced a new guaranteed income pilot program for artists in San Francisco.

The program, which aims to support artists living and working in San Francisco, is offering $1,000 a month for 6 months to more than 100 eligible artists.

It’s all thanks to the Office of Racial Equity at the San Francisco Human Rights Commission, the Arts Impact Endowment—co-funded by the San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) and Grants for the Arts—and YBCA.

“The arts are truly critical to our local economy and are an essential part of our long-term recovery. If we help the arts recover, the arts will help San Francisco recover. This new program is an innovative effort to help our creative sector get through this challenging time, and come back even stronger and more resilient than before.”–The Honorable Mayor London Breed MAYOR LONDON BREED

The following requirements must be met for you to be eligible:

Adult 18+ resident of San Francisco in eligible zip code

Artist whose artistic practice is rooted in a historically marginalized community

Facing loss of income due COVID-19 pandemic

Income qualifying (your household income must fall under the qualifying income limit as follows: 1- $60,900; 2-$69,600; 3- $78,300; 4- $87,800; 5- $94,000)

Applications are being accepted until April 15 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Chosen applicants will be notified by April 20.

You can learn more about this pilot program and how to apply here.