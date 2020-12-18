How San Francisco has enforced shelter-in-place: See the numbers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco has been under a stay-at-home order since Dec. 6, and has a new San Francisco travel order in place through at least January 4.

With these restrictions in place, it can be confusing how the city enforces them.

The San Francisco Police Department told KRON that “violation of or failure to comply with this order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.”

Police provided the following data tracking back to March 17, 2020.

0 citations for face mask violations

150 admonishments for violating shelter-in-place Broken down: 82 individuals and 68 businesses

30 citations for violating shelter-in-place Broken down: 15 individuals and 15 businesses



Police said the shelter-in-place violations included non-essential businesses operating after being told to shut down, as well as individual people who did not go home when warned.

People in San Francisco without homes are mostly exempt from the order. Police said they prefer to teach people about voluntarily complying with the city’s orders.

“We do not want to use a criminal justice approach for a public health challenge,” police said.

Here are some of the rules of the current stay-at-home order.

Individuals can meet with one other person outside their household to:

Take a walk

Hang out at the park

Play low-contact sports

Individuals must wear a face mask when outside their homes with limited exceptions.

Business limitations:

Retail/shopping: Indoor capacity 20%

Hotels/lodging: Closed for non-essential stays

Outdoor recreation: No overnight stays, no food/drink/alcohol sales

Worship: Outdoor services only

Restaurants: Take-out only

Offices: Remote work only, unless not possible for critical infrastructure sectors

Sports games/entertainment: No live audience

Shutdown: