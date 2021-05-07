How San Francisco is showing support for Colombia amid deadly protests

People light candles in a vigil to honor those that died during anti-government protests, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque’s withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco is showing support for Colombia after deadly protests were sparked due to a proposed tax reform.

A “Day of Solidarity for Colombia” event is planned Saturday at San Francisco’s Ferry Building.

The event will start at 12 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

Organizers say the goal is to educate people on what happening in Colombia, and how they can support.

Demonstrations began in Colombia on April 28 to protest against a tax reform proposed by its president Iván Duque that would have squeezed the middle class.

The tax reform sought to raise taxes by about $6.7 billion to pay the country’s debts and maintain a basic income scheme for 3 million low-income people that started during the pandemic.

The president’s administration withdrew it four days later, but the protests continued — and grew.

Earlier this week, hundreds gathered in front of the Colombian Consulate in San Francisco to show their support.

At least 24 peopled have been killed, including a police officer, and more than 800 have been injured. An unknown number of people are also missing.

On May 10, organizers are planning to once again gather at the Colombian Consulate on Montgomery Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.