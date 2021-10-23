How San Francisco makes final preparations for storm, likely flooding

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Franciscans living in low-lying areas aren’t taking any chances, rushing to the San Francisco Department of Public Works for sandbags.

They may sound basic, but it could make a world of difference when it floods.

Ahead of the high winds and downpour in the Mission District, the city has dropped pallets of sandbags at the corners for small businesses to use.

Flood barriers are also installed in front of buildings to prevent the widespread flooding the neighborhood has experienced in the past.

At the San Francisco Public Works Operations yard, residents are offered up to 10 free sandbags for pick-up, and demand is high.

And, the feeling is the weather event will be as powerful as expected.

“They’re talking like 0.2 inches per hour. That’s pretty intense rainfall,” said resident Geoff Ruth.

With 50 miles per hour wind gusts projected, a High Surf Warning has been issued Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

“We have crews out on the streets who are clearing catch basins with their rakes and their brooms and their shovels. Just to try to keep those clear to prevent localized flooding. We also have tree crews on standby,” said San Francisco Department of Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon.

Remember, you don’t want to be outside when it’s coming down hard, and you don’t want to be hit by a tree limb or branches.

Have an emergency kit packed and ready-to-go kit, just in case, and stay inside, if you can.