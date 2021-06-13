How San Francisco restaurants are handling the June 15 statewide reopening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s the last weekend before California’s statewide reopening, when pandemic executive orders and restrictions will be lifted.

Gov. Newsom planned for the opening on Tuesday, June 15. However, the state is still under a state of emergency, which gives him power to issue new executive orders if COVID-19 issues arise.

The removal of state-enforced restrictions also does not mean it will be just like before the pandemic. Instead, it will be a ‘new normal’ during which individual businesses have the freedom to keep or remove specific restrictions, or alter the way they are enforced.

“This is going to be a period of tolerance and trust,” Laurie Smith with the Golden Gate Restaurants Association told KRON4.

She said she has done an informal poll of longtime restaurant owners in San Francisco, and said most will likely post signage that anyone who is not wearing a mask inside their businesses is self-attesting that they are fully vaccinated.

Anyone who admits that they are not fully vaccinated will need to put one on.

A customer is only fully vaccinated once it’s been two weeks since their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For Pfizer and Moderna, that’s after the second dose. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s two weeks after the one dose.

San Francisco has reached 80% of eligible residents fully vaccinated, but Smith said it’s not as important to emphasize when considering the tourism coming to the city from out of state and even out of the country.

“Every business has the right to do stricter guidance, some businesses may choose to ask for proof of vaccination or negative test – that’s their right,” Smith said. “We just ask everyone find their level of comfort and be patient.”

She also recommends visitors with questions to call the restaurant ahead of time and understand what they will be walking into.