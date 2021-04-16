How San Jose is reaching its homeless, vulnerable residents for vaccines

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The homeless population in San Jose will have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up event at the city hall on Friday.

Volunteers are helping run this vaccination event, which begins at 8 a.m.

Across California, people 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine – so this will help some of the younger people experiencing homelessness.

The most difficult aspect of getting everyone vaccinated is people being able to get appointments – requirements include having a phone or computer to book – with limited time slots available daily.

Pop-up vaccination sites are helping reach the most vulnerable and the ones who don’t have access to appointment resources.

The vaccinations will continue until 4 p.m.