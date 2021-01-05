How San Jose restaurants are joining forces to stay afloat, all while serving the community

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A new initiative in San Jose aims to help those less fortunate in the community as struggling local restaurants find innovative ways to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Initially when we stopped like when the pandemic started … our restaurant was closed for two and a half months, we were in the SAP Center and that shut down completely, so you’re thinking ‘well what can I do?,’” said Rodney Baca, co-owner of The Shop by Chef Baca.

“And throughout the time there are so many people losing their jobs, in my industry there’s so many people who are getting their hours cut or claiming bankruptcy, that it’s like we got to do something.”

In the midst of struggling businesses hanging on by a thread as a second stay-at-home order was issued last month, five downtown San Jose restaurants have come together to create the Chef’s Market.

The Chef’s Market was created by Baca as a way for struggling local restaurants to continue to stay open by selling prepared takeout meals… but with a catch.

“We got together with four other restaurants and I started a nonprofit, the nonprofit takes care of them, they get to come in and make a little paycheck and deliver their food to people,” said Baca.

“The biggest thing is that they deliver it to Hunger at Home and San Jose SHIP Kits for the donation part of it.”

Through the Baca Systems nonprofit — with every meal purchased from one of the five restaurants, the Chef’s Market will donate a second meal to feed another family in need.

San Jose Downtown Association’s new community engagement director and co-founder of San Jose Ship Eric Glader tells KRON4 News the benefits from the initiative goes beyond serving good food.

“I personally see The Chef’s Market as a win-win-win-win, the chef’s are getting hours, the restaurants getting business, you get community getting life, and you get the organizations getting food that is sorely needed,” he said.

“As we take this model and look at the world of what’s going on with small businesses perhaps this is a way that we move forward with other initiatives as well,” Glader added.

“Maybe there’s collaborative thinking that we can do to take advantage of the vacant space that is downtown and fill it with life and fill it with opportunity.”

The mobile pop-up will be stationed at the public parking lot in San Carlos Street in downtown San Jose located 300 S. Second St. for socially distanced curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The initiative will be piloted and taking orders through Jan. 12.

To place an order go to the Chef’s Market website — where you will have the option to purchase a $25 single meal or a family meal for $100 from Loteria Taco Bar, Robee’s Falafel or Chef Baca.

Baca said he hopes the new initiative will inspire and motivate others to find ways to help local businesses remain open as there could be a possibility of more restaurants joining in the future if enough support is generated during the next week and a half.

“We just started this, but what’s next? How can we help next? Where can we go next? What can we do?,” said Baca.

“We’ll take a step back, we’ll reflect, we’ll talk with the city, we’ll talk with the county, we’ll talk with the players here at Westbank and Urban Communities who donated this parking lot,” Baca added.

“We’ll all get together and talk and figure out what we can do and how we can make this bigger, better, and more efficient.”

On the menu:

Hyland House of Sushi

Poke Bowl- Tuna, spicy Crab with Highlands Miso Soup and Castella Cake or;

Bento Box- Teriyaki Glazed Chicken on bed of white Calrose Rice, 4 Piece California Roll, Shrimp Tempura, Seaweed Edamame Salad and Castella Cake.

Jora Peruvian

Sauteed Beef Tenderloin (Loma Saltado)

Peruvian Chicken fried Rice (Chaufa de Pollo)

Loteria Taco Bar

Chicken or Cheese Enchiladas or;

California Burrito or;

Queso Birria Tacos or;

Family meal for four.

Robee’s Falafel

Vegetarian falafel or;

Lamb and Beef Gyro or;

Family meal for four.

The Shop by Chef Baca