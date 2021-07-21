How San Jose schools are adapting to updated state mask guidelines

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As federal, state, and local public health officials update indoor mask-wearing guidelines due to coronavirus cases continuing to spike, schools will also follow suit.

In just a few weeks fall instruction is set to resume and many schools throughout Santa Clara County and in San Jose will implement the newly released California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidelines.

The CDPH face-mask guidelines state that K-12 students are required to masks indoors, with certain exemptions, and adults are also required to wear masks when sharing indoor spaces with students for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

Students and staff in schools throughout the Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE) announced they will adhere to the new guidelines.

“It is important for all students to have access to a safe learning environment and universal mask-wearing has proven to be one of the most effective mitigation strategies to prevent in-school transmission of COVID-19,” says Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, County Superintendent of Schools.

“We will work through this upcoming transition back to full in-person instruction with the guidance and continued support of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department. In partnership, we will work to protect the health and safety of our students, their families, and our staff.”

Below is a list of other school districts in San Jose’s safety protocol for the 2021-2022 school year:

San Jose Unified School District

Students will be required to mask indoors, and adults are required to mask when sharing spaces with students.

Union School District (USD)

Students don’t need to wear masks outdoors, but all students and staff on USD campuses for summer programs must continue to wear a face mask inside school buildings regardless of vaccinations.

All students and staff must continue to wear a face mask when they are on USD provided transportation.

“We anticipate the CDPH will be issuing directives for schools for the 2021-2022 school year later this summer, which we will then share with you.”

Cambrian School District

“Due to the upward trend in COVID-19 infections in Santa Clara County, we will start school on Wednesday, August 19 in 100% Distance Learning for students.”

East Side Union High School District

Will follow Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), California Department of Health (CDHP), Santa Clara County Public Health Department, and the California Occupational Safety and Health Agency (Cal/OSHA) guidelines.

“We strive to implement the most current recommended practices for the prevention of the spread of this disease.”