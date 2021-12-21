How San Jose sneaker store spreads holiday cheer despite retail theft spike

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The recent rash in retail thefts has forced a South Bay shoe store to shut down, but it’s not keeping them from spreading the holiday spirit.

The owner of Kickz Inc., a high-end sneaker store in San Jose, felt it wasn’t worth keeping the brick-and-mortar shop open during the holidays and running the risk of becoming robbery victims.

But their connection to the community will not be broken, and they’re giving back anyway.

The store’s annual toy giveaway will go on as planned this week.

Kid’s bicycles and toys have replaced sneakers and high-end streetwear at San Jose’s Kickz Inc.

The store has emptied its shelves and cases because of growing concern.

“With all the retail theft going on and the smash-and-grabs, we thought that was the smartest thing to do,” said store owner Danny Ryan.

He made the decision to close the brick-and-mortar shop on Stevens Creek Boulevard after seven years in business.

Retail thefts at nearby Santana Row and the Westfield Valley Fair Mall prompted Ryan to take action.

The store has since moved primarily to online sales.

“It’s super disappointing.”

But Ryan is not letting the closure take away the Christmas spirit. All of the bikes, scooters and toys will be going to kids in the community at their annual giveaway.

In the years past, it has been a great success. The parking lot fills up as the line usually runs down the street.

It’s all about giving back.

“It means a lot. It kind of overshadows all the other things going on and brings the holidays to light.”

Pushing aside the negative, Ryan is expecting another big crowd for this year’s and has even teased a visit from Santa Claus.

“This is the best part to me. Giving back and seeing all the smiles on all the kid’s faces. It just takes away from all the negative stuff going on in the world.”

The 7th annual toy giveaway takes place this Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the store on 3242 Stevens Creek Boulevard.

