How San Jose Unified School District is safely bringing students back

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Unified School District is bringing some students back in classrooms with new learning options.

More than 10,000 students will return to campuses starting Wednesday.

According to school leaders, the reopening date was set for April 21 so employees would be vaccinated by the time they returned to campus. As of early April, 85% of San Jose school employees have been vaccinated.

Students can still tune in to live instruction from home, with teachers broadcasting their class lessons while some students are in the classroom with them.

The school district said it also offers some in-person support for students learning from home by putting them in “small, stable cohorts.”

Here are the safety measures taken as foot traffic increases in school halls:

Face coverings

Stable groups

Physical distancing

Adequate ventilation

Hand hygiene

Cleaning and disinfection

Symptom and close contact exposure screening

Surveillance testing

Parents and guardians with children who went back to classrooms are allowed to revert to distance learning at anytime.

However, the school district says once a student is back to learning from home, they can’t learn in-person for the remainder of the school year.

More details are in the San Jose Unified School District’s guide to in-person learning.