How Santa Clara County is enforcing safe holiday shopping

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County is warning businesses to comply with COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

From Thursday through Sunday, fines issued will not have a grace period and officials will be present at populated shopping areas in order to keep the public safe.

Fines start at $250 and can go into the thousands.

Businesses must also follow the state’s curfew which is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone wishing to report suspected violations can do so at sccCOVIDconcerns.org​.

