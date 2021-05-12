How Santa Clara County is responding to a surge in youth mental health needs

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Having to deal with all that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth has had a major impact in people’s mental health.

Increased stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic have led to a surge in mental health needs, including psychotic symptoms among young people.

“Since the pandemic we have definitely seen an increase in mental health services referrals across all programs in our agency,” says Karima Irany, director for Starlight Community Services.

“We are seeing a lot of it due to the isolation from the pandemic, most people are in their homes they’re not having that social relationships with their peers that they used to.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mental health-related emergency room visits for those ages 12-17 increased by 31% between April and October of last year compared with the same period in 2019.

In response to this need, the REACH program in Santa Clara County has stepped in to offer free mental health services to the underserved youth and their families.

The REACH program, which stands for Raising Early Awareness & Creating Hope serves youth ages 10 to 25 in Santa Clara County who are at risk for developing mental illness.

“What we’ve done during this pandemic is we’ve joined with our community-based partners and done a lot more outreach.”

“We use a team-based approach, not only do we have clinicians, we have peer mentors, we have family specialists, we have an educational and employment specialist, occupational therapist, as well as psychiatry.”

The pandemic has been a trigger for many kids due to social isolation brought on by online learning or anxiety about family members’ health.

For older youth, the pandemic has brought depression, anxiety, addiction, and psychosis to the forefront.

“During the pandemic we’ve definitely seen an increase and a lot of that worrying thoughts especially when it first came around like what is happening to our world,” says Irany.

“For some youth they’re able to kind if accept what’s happening but some people have those negative thoughts like this is happening to me, so it exacerbates kind of what going on for them.”

Irany tells KRON4 News early symptoms of mental illness are often subtle but can be disabling, including becoming easily confused or lost, extreme fear for no apparent reason, impulsive and reckless behavior, extreme social withdrawal, and dramatic changes in sleep or eating.

Early intervention preserves brain function, social skills and decreases the need for intense treatment later in life.

“Unfortunately there’s some cases where we don’t intervene early enough and it could lead to a person having their first break and then they would get hospitalized and then they’d need additional mental health support,” says Irany.

“So we’re really trying to prevent that first break from happening.”

To learn more about the early warning signs of mental illness and psychosis, call 1-855-273-2248 or visit the REACH SCC website.