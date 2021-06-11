How Santa Clara University is bringing back in-person graduation

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Over 1,400 students are ready to grab their undergraduate diplomas at Santa Clara University, which is hosting an in-person graduation this year.

But instead of walking across the stage with a huge audience of peers, loved ones and strangers, it’ll just be their family.

It won’t be a traditional ceremony inside a stadium.

This year, graduates have to schedule the time they walk across the stage.

Each student has a time slot. Once they arrive to the university, they’ll receive their diploma — as they walk across the stage by themselves and have their picture taken.

Only family members will be allowed to be in attendance. The walks begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Graduates are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

But a virtual commencement ceremony is still an option for those who can’t be there in person. The university will host it online on Saturday at noon.

It includes guest speakers, student awards, and a valedictorian address. Students can also hear their names be called out.

There are two parking garages for Friday’s in-person celebrations.

The North parking garage is available for people participating in the 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ceremonies.

It is located between Alameda and Alviso Street.

The main parking structure is open for the 10:30 a.m. ceremony – that’s located on palm drive.