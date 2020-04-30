How shelter in place rules will be different for real estate in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials announced on Wednesday that when the shelter-in-place orders are extended next week, they will loosen some restrictions.

This includes adjusting some rules around one major business sector here in the Bay Area, real estate.

On Sunday, Joan Meyer conducted an open house via Zoom of a single family house in San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood.

It’s how she and other local realtors are going to have to keep doing business for now.

“I walked to the home with an iPad, I had several people join throughout the call they were able to ask chat questions along the way which was very helpful and by the end it seem more normal both me and the buyers so we’re just gonna learn we’re just gonna keep doing it to roll out to have traditional open houses,” Joan Meyer with Better Homes and Gardens Thrive said.

While virtual tours are still recommended, the new shelter in place order going into effect next week creates some wiggle room for buyers to get a first hand look inside for sale properties but with major restrictions in place.

“In person showings are going to be allowed to resume it looks like in occupied properties and vacant properties it will have to be if it is occupied, the occupant is not present it will also have to be with one real estate agent and no more than two clients or buyers and all social distance and protocols will need to be observed as well,” Marc Dickow with San Francisco Association of Realtors said.

Another big development for future sales, the new order allows for construction to ramp up again.

“Allowing construction to resume is going to help the overall housing picture here in the San Francisco Bay area, even before the COVID-19 crisis we’ve been experiencing significant challenges related to housing opportunities throughout the area one clear solution is creating new housing,” David Stark with Bay East Association of Realtors said.

The president of the San Francisco Association of Realtors says since the shutdown order on March 16, over 200 properties have gone into contract in the city which is less than half than normal.

They are hoping to see sales pick up as people get used to the new way of doing business.

