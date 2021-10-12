How South San Francisco school district is handling substitute teacher shortage

A Texas school district has 781 students in quarantine due to mass COVID-19 spread. (Photo: Getty Images)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — South San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Shawnterra Moore, district office staff, and the district’s assistant superintendents will fill in as substitute teachers due to staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the district announced Tuesday.

“It’s not ideal,” Moore said in a press release. “But it’s a great way to reconnect with our roots as classroom teachers. Having the opportunity to see our students in class again is also very exciting.”

The shortage of substitute teachers is likely due to the fact these are only part-time positions, according to SSFUSD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Jay Spaulding.

During the pandemic, people are likely looking for full-time work instead, Spaulding added.

The district serving Daly City, South Francisco, and San Bruno students moved to virtual classes when the pandemic started in March 2020.

Almost 18 months later, SSFUSD finally went back to in-person learning to start the 2021-22 school year but only for middle and high school students.

The return of in-person learning has prompted a need for substitute teachers.

SSFUSD has been advertising these positions all over the internet and social media, but applicants have been hard to find.