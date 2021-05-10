How teens can get vaccinated in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County is pushing for teens to get vaccinated at Levi’s Stadium.

Starting Tuesday there will be a three-day youth vaccination clinic for people ages 16-19 in the county.

It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The teens who get vaccinated will then be given a tour of the 49rs lockers room and get some 49ers swag.

No appointments are needed.

The county wants to make sure teens are vaccinated ahead of graduations and before students attend classes in the fall.