How the Bay Area can help Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover

TOPSHOT – Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces, sit in the courtyard of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul on August 13, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The refugee crisis in Afghanistan is growing as the Taliban take over the country.

Tens of thousands of Afghans are trying to leave the country as they, especially women and children, fear a return of Islamic fundamentalism under the Taliban.

There are several ways people can help Afghanistan. From spreading awareness to donating to organizations, there’s no limit when it comes to supporting those who desperately need it.

Contact your local representatives

You can call or email your local representative and express how you, as a voter, support incoming Afghan refugees.

If you’re not sure of your congressional district or who your member is, you can find that information by tapping here.

Spread awareness

It’s pretty simple, but something extremely important and helpful.

Spreading awareness is really the first step in helping others during a crisis.

It is crucial to keep the conversation going so the government can feel the pressure.

Be sure to stay informed with accurate and credible information.

Local protests

Be on the lookout for local protests and share the information over and attend if you can.

Similar to Palestine, the Afghanistan crisis may cause a global uprising.

Email the White House

The International Rescue Committee has an email form where you can urge the Biden administration to take immediate steps to make sure vulnerable Afghans have a pathway to safety.

Volunteer to help resettled refugees

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service is asking for volunteers to help refugees with airport pickups, meal help, mentorship, tutoring and more.

You can volunteer if you’re in one of the areas where refugees are arriving.

There’s also a standby list to join for other areas too.

Check on each other

Times like these are extremely emotional and draining for many.

Not only are Afghan refugees being impacted by the Taliban takeover, but many Afghan Americans and Middle Eastern men, women and children in America are affected.

The mental health and well being of the MENA community in the U.S. is significant. Listen to them and learn from their stories with an open mind and open heart.

If you haven’t already, check on your Afghan and Middle Eastern friends.

Donate to organizations

There are a number of organizations and aid efforts for those looking to financially help those fleeing Afghanistan.

The list can be found below.