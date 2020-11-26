How the Bay Area is celebrating Thanksgiving 2020

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — Thanksgiving 2020 is unlike any other.

Families and individuals are getting creative in efforts to enjoy the holiday while staying safe as dangerous rising coronavirus trends continue.

Zoom even removed its 40-minute time limit for Thanksgiving, understanding that it may be the only way some people will get to spend time with loved ones this time around.

“I am not going to be up in Nevada with family, that is a bummer but I’ll be alright. I’ve got Skype, YouTube, internet so that’s all good,” said Chuck Malone, a Lafayette resident.

People who are going to other homes to enjoy a feast say they are wearing masks and socially distancing.

Health experts say if you are gathering with others outside your home, try having the celebration outdoors.

A Contra Costa County resident shared why it’s important to not let your guard down, even when wanting to celebrate a holiday.

“Even if it does not affect you, it can effect other people. My wife is immunocompromised. My mother-in-law is a cancer survivor with a weakened immune system,” said Max Winter. “You never know who is bound to get hurt by it, so it’s best to just do your own thing, wear a mask, and isolate and hopefully we can all get passed this soon.”