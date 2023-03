(KRON) — The Federal Reserve is defending its decision to raise interest rates again this week, despite ongoing stress on the U.S. banking sector.

KRON4’s Stephanie Lin talked to Professor Olaf Groth with the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business to break down the impact of the Reserve’s actions, as well as some of the other big headlines this week including the status of the banking industry, and TikTok CEO’s appearance on Capitol Hill.

Watch the interview in the video player above.