How the fire burning in Oregon is affecting California’s power grid

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With scorching temperatures across the state and the Bootleg fire burning in Oregon, Cal ISO issued a Power Alert on Monday night.

It went into effect at 4 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.

The agency in charge of the state’s power grid is urging people to cut back on their power usage to help relieve stress on the grid and protect it from being overwhelmed.

A raging wildfire in Oregon has doubled in size and now threatens transmission lines that carry power to California.

The Bootleg fire is one of dozens of fires scorching the West Coast amid a triple-digit heat wave prompting mandatory evacuations, threatening thousands of homes and structures, with winds pushing the flames toward power lines that connect Oregon and California’s energy grids.

It’s causing power lines to arc and automatically shut down.

You can see in this graph that the electricity being sent to California from the Bonneville Power Administration in Oregon plummeted to 25-percent of normal.

“All of this can cause a little bit of electric instability,” Tamar Sarkissian, PG&E spokesperson, said.

Cal ISO issued a Power Alert asking electric customers across the state to conserve power as the hot temperatures and the wildfires continue to drive up energy demand.

PG&E says conserving energy during this time will help stabilize the state’s electric grid.

“That’s the time that people are using their energy the most – what we call our peak hours. A lot of folks will be coming home at that time, turning on their air conditioners, getting dinner going, turning on electronics and so a lot of energy will be used all at once across the state that’s why they are asking customers to conserve at that time,” Sarkissian said.

You can help conserve by setting your thermostat to 78 degrees, avoid using major appliances, unplug unused items, turn off unnecessary lights, and use fans instead of air conditioning.

There are no plans for a Power Alert on Tuesday but Cal ISO asks you to remain vigilant as they continue to monitor conditions closely.