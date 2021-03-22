How the Livermore school district planned its return to classrooms

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay school district is the latest to allow their students to come back to classrooms on Monday.

The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District agreed on a plan nearly a month ago, which includes both in-person and continued distance learning options for preschool-12th grades.

Here’s how it will go:

Elementary students will be able to attend school in the mornings or participate in distance learning in the afternoons

Middle and high school students who choose to return to campus will be able to meet in person two days each week and will join their distance learning peers on other days

Teachers will offer concurrent instruction, teaching students online while also teaching those in the classroom

Wednesdays will always online days for everyone, with early dismissal, the school district said.

The school district has a COVID-19 health and safety guide for parents and students to review.