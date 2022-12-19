SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re traveling in the South Bay this Christmas Eve it may be best to use a navigation app.

The Santa Clara Police Department announced Monday its plans to issue a traffic advisory for Saturday’s match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.

The game will be at 1:05 p.m.

The Niners clinched their division last week, securing their place in the National Football League’s playoffs. Washington (7-6-1) is in playoff contention, though it is fourth in the National Football Conference’s eastern division, which is very strong this year, with division lead Philadelphia Eagles having only been beaten once thus far.

The traffic advisory will include: