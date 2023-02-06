A fence floats in a flooded neighborhood on January 09, 2023 in Guerneville, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan /Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a natural disaster strikes, recovery and rebuilding can be overwhelming and difficult to manage. “The reality is that recovering from a natural disaster is a marathon, not a sprint,” California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and Lara hosted a storm recovery forum Monday to encourage Californians who were impacted by January’s extreme weather to apply for state and federal assistance.

“Californians have faced relentless rainstorms, flooding, and landslides that tragically cost 22 people their lives, as well as damaged infrastructure and property in communities throughout the state,” Padilla said. “It’s important for Californians to know that after this winter’s storms, assistance is available to help them recover.”

Firefighters help Humberto Maciel rescue his dog from his flooded home in Merced, California, on January 10, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Lara said, “Communities across our state are still picking up the pieces, reclaiming the sense of safety they lost in the storms. My Department of Insurance fights for consumers, and we can help you make the most of your benefits so you can recover more quickly.”

Californians looking for more information on resources available to help during the recovery process can visit Senator Padilla’s Disaster Resources page.

Visit the California Department of Insurance winter storm recovery page for insurance help.

FEMA designated 13 counties where residents and business owners can apply for Individual Assistance: Alameda, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Sacramento, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, and Ventura.

This aerial view shows a flooded home partially underwater in Gilroy, California, on January 9, 2023. A massive storm called a bomb cyclone” by meteorologists caused widespread flooding throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tips for people affected by winter storms

The California Department of Insurance gave the following 10 tips below: