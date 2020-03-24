Live Now
How to cope with stress and anxiety during the pandemic

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Millions of Californians remain under stay at home orders amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

This includes lots of children who are now at home after school closures were announced to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

How can you and your kiddo cope with any stress or anxiety that comes your way?

What about if you lost your job due to the pandemic?

Dr. Ruth White, clinical associate professor and author of “The Stress Management Workbook: De-stress in 10 Minutes or Less,” joins the KRON4 Morning News with advice on how to cope.

