How to enforce new safety rules as Bay Area businesses begin to reopen

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — When businesses in the Bay Area reopen, it won’t be a simple as opening the door and letting customers in.

Owners will need to figure out how to implement new health and safety rules.

But who’s making sure they’re following those guidelines?

As businesses across the Bay Area begin to reopen, many have new guidelines and procedures they must follow in order to keep their staff and their customers safe.

County health departments tell KRON4 individual jurisdictions are responsible for policing the businesses, and making sure they are following the new orders.

“Our emphasis here is not to look to issue citations or to enforce just for the sake of enforcement we really want this to be an educational process,” San Mateo Police Chief Ed Baarberini said.

Barberini says his officers have been working with business owners since mid-March, and say the new orders are a learning curve for everyone.

He says they will educate first before issuing citations.

“I won’t say that we haven’t enforced when necessary, we are going to enforce we are going to give you every opportunity to comply with what the order says,” Barberini said. “We are going to do it in a friendly manner in a manner that is meant to educate.”

Barberini said officers assigned to the downtown area will work to maintain relationships with the business owners to ensure they are following the guidelines to keep everyone safe. He says so far his department has been appreciative of the community’s cooperation as they navigate this process together.

“We understand the trials and challenges that you’re going through and we are hopeful that if we do this right we don’t have to do it again,” he said. “And if we can get through this difficult period we will all be better off in the long run.”

