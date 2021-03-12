Weekend planner: What Alameda and Solano counties can do in red tier

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — It’s the first weekend that Alameda County and Solano County are enjoying fewer restrictions in the red tier.

It’s been four months since residents in those counties were able to eat inside restaurants, or go to the movies.

“I think a lot of people miss it and I don’t think anyone would want to keep this from happening. My thoughts are it will get better soon,” Jayson Quintin from Alameda County said.

Other things to enjoy include a museum and zoo trips!

The state is still enacting capacity limits on these activities, so be sure to check on wait times or advance reservation requirements.

Here are the new capacity limits for the red tier:

Aquariums Indoor activities max 25% capacity

Wineries/Breweries/Distilleries Can open outdoors only with modifications

Dance/yoga studios Indoors at 10% capacity

Gyms Indoors at 10% capacity

Movie theaters Max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Restaurants Indoor dining at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Retail stores & shopping malls Max 50% capacity

Small private gatherings: Max 3 separate households, both outdoor and indoors 2 hours or less Required masks and social distancing Singing, shouting, chanting, cheering, or exercising strongly discouraged outdoors and not permitted indoors



With the new loosened restrictions, the CDC is still advising wearing face masks, staying a 6 ft distance from others outside your household, and increasing hygiene and sanitization.