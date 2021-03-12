Weekend planner: What Alameda and Solano counties can do in red tier

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — It’s the first weekend that Alameda County and Solano County are enjoying fewer restrictions in the red tier.
It’s been four months since residents in those counties were able to eat inside restaurants, or go to the movies.
“I think a lot of people miss it and I don’t think anyone would want to keep this from happening. My thoughts are it will get better soon,” Jayson Quintin from Alameda County said.
Other things to enjoy include a museum and zoo trips!
The state is still enacting capacity limits on these activities, so be sure to check on wait times or advance reservation requirements.
Here are the new capacity limits for the red tier:
- Aquariums
- Indoor activities max 25% capacity
- Wineries/Breweries/Distilleries
- Can open outdoors only with modifications
- Dance/yoga studios
- Indoors at 10% capacity
- Gyms
- Indoors at 10% capacity
- Movie theaters
- Max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Restaurants
- Indoor dining at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Retail stores & shopping malls
- Max 50% capacity
- Small private gatherings:
- Max 3 separate households, both outdoor and indoors
- 2 hours or less
- Required masks and social distancing
- Singing, shouting, chanting, cheering, or exercising strongly discouraged outdoors and not permitted indoors
With the new loosened restrictions, the CDC is still advising wearing face masks, staying a 6 ft distance from others outside your household, and increasing hygiene and sanitization.