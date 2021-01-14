How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed across California, and here in the Bay Area.

In December, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used for emergency use.

As more vaccines become available, more people wonder: When can I get vaccinated?

Here is a break down of where each Bay Area county is:

Where to get the vaccine

As of Jan. 13, Alameda County remains in Phase 1A, Tiers 1 through 3 and will move forward into Phase 1B once there is enough supply.

As of Jan. 14, a total of 35,917 vaccine doses had been administered across Contra Costa County.

The county has moved into Phase 1B distributing vaccines to people 75 years and older, and health care workers. The county is taking appointments for those 65 years and older.

If you are 65 and older and would like to request an appointment, CLICK HERE.

As of Jan. 12, vaccines are limited to healthcare personnel in Phase 1A in Marin County.

Napa County is currently distributing vaccines to those in Phase 1A and is preparing to move into Phase 1B.

The county is projecting to begin Phase 1B in February, but is subject to change.

San Francisco is currently distributing vaccines to frontline healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, service workers, as well as long-term care residents.

People over the age of 65 can also get the vaccine. Contact your healthcare provider.

UCSF and Sutter Health will only distribute to people 75 years and older.

San Mateo County is currently in Phase 1A distributing vaccines to healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities.

There is an estimated 38,000 healthcare workers and 12,000 in long-term care across the county.

Santa Clara County is currently in Phase 1A, including residents who are 75 years of age or older.

Eligible individuals are able to schedule an appointment at their healthcare providers:

Solano County has begun distributing vaccines to Phase 1A Tier 1 and 2, and are preparing to move into Tier 3 which includes:

Specialty clinics

Laboratory workers

Dental and other oral health clinics

Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers

As of Jan. 13, a total of 14,374 vaccines have been distributed in Sonoma County, both Pfizer and Moderna.

The county is currently distributing vaccines to those in Phase 1A Tier 2 and 3.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California residents will soon be notified when they are able to get the vaccine.

Those who are 65 years and older will now be able to get vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, nearly 4 million vaccines had been distributed across California, but only about 891,000 doses have been administered — that’s about 2.3% of Californians vaccinated.

How many doses have been administered

(AS OF JAN. 12)

224,043 doses have been administered in Region 2 which includes all nine Bay Area Counties:

