How to get a free ride with VTA to Levi’s Stadium for a COVID vaccine

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — With Levi’s Stadium becoming California’s largest mass vaccination site, those looking for a way to get to the stadium can now ride VTA buses and light rails for free.

“What we’re trying to promote is that we already have service to Levi’s Stadium and as of this past Monday, we implemented free fares and so that’s really the big thing,” said VTA spokesperson Ken Blackstone.

“We can deliver our passengers directly to Levi’s Stadium where they can walk right out off one of our buses or trains and be right there at the stadium to be able to access the mass vaccination clinic.”

Last week, Santa Clara County leaders announced Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara will be open as a mass vaccination site.

The site has the initial capacity to vaccinate 5,000 people per day but will soon increase capacity up to 15,000 people per day as vaccine supplies increase.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is reminding the public that customers can currently ride for free on buses and light rail trains.

“What we’re doing now is we’re promoting existing services that we have and because of the mass vaccination site is at Levi’s Stadium it is a great opportunity for the public to take public transportation because we have existing lines that go right by there, either light rail or bus,” said Blackstone.

“It’s really a win-win, it’s a very convenient location for many reasons but one of the great things is that it is convenient to public transportation,” Blackstone added.

“And so, we’re very proud to be able to provide that public transportation.”

In an effort to help as many residents to get vaccinated, VTA’s light rail Orange and Green lines will provide front-door service to Levi’s Stadium and the 55, 57, and 59 bus routes will also serve the site.

“What we’re trying to let the public know is that we have existing routes already that go by the stadium,” Blackstone said.

“As of Monday they can ride for free for a temporary time while we are doing our rear-door boarding on buses.”

In addition, VTA began increasing the frequency of seven bus routes on Monday to help relieve the impact of passengers being passed up due to limited capacity required for social distancing.

VTA has also reimplemented rear-door boarding for buses and suspended collecting fares systemwide until further notice.

“These are existing routes that have been in place for some time, we’ve been providing service to Levi’s Stadium obviously for many years,” Blackstone said.

“We are doing what we can to get frontline workers to their jobs,” Blackstone added.

“We’re glad to be able to offer those services particularly to those who are trans-dependent.”

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, eligibility, and distribution — visit Santa Clara County’s COVID-19 vaccine website.