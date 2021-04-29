How to get an appointment at this San Mateo vaccination site

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Sara Stinson was live in San Mateo where a mass vaccination site is reopening at the county’s event center.

The site has the capacity to distribute 4,000 doses of the vaccine a day, but demand is low.

On Thursday only 500 appointments had made, meaning officials are foregoing requiring appointments. Walk-ups are allowed for people 18 and older.

“This is the day we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” said County Manager Mike Callagy. “We have availability. We have enough doses to get everyone vaccinated who wants a dose.”

70% of adults have already been vaccinated in San Mateo County.

While appointments are not necessary, you can find more vaccination information and sites closer to you at myturn.ca.gov.