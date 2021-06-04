How to get into the San Mateo County Fair for free

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Fair is opening Saturday, June 5, with some changes for COVID-19 safety.

There’s also a way to get in for free – get vaccinated on the grounds!

The fair is offering COVID-19 vaccinations just steps away from the rides, and once you get the shot, you can get free admission as well.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered and is available for anyone 12 years and older. The one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also being offered, for those 18 and older.

The vaccination clinic is at gate give, outside of the main entrance, and runs from noon to 8 p.m. The shot also comes with a $20 voucher for food and four free carnival ride tickets.

Here are some other measures the fair is taking to keep everyone’s health safe:

Everyone three years and older must wear a face covering; That includes vendors, performers, employees, volunteers and guests

Stall are encouraged to wear gloves while in close contact with vendors and their equipment

Touchless payment recommended

Social distancing: seating is restricted so there is six feet between three household groups, and less than 10 people

Tables and seats will be sanitized after each use

All contact points throughout the fairgrounds will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

Guests who refuse to follow the rules will be reminded of the policies and escorted off the grounds if necessary

“The theme of the San Mateo County Fair is Where Tradition Meets Innovation, and we will certainly bring the favorite traditions of animals, pig races, BBQ, funnel cakes, carnival rides, and the Ferris Wheel back, with the innovations that provide a healthy and safe space for our community,” said Dana Stoehr, CEO of the San Mateo County Event Center. “The health and safety of our guests is our top priority.”

The tickets are not timed – you can pop in anytime while the fair is open for the day you purchased tickets for.

On Sunday, the fair will have its second annual Family Pride Day in honor of Pride Month.