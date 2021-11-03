How to get kids a COVID vaccine in the Bay Area

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine before vaccinating a boy at a school in Medellin, Colombia, on September 7, 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. – The coronavirus has killed at least 4,574,225 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data on September 7, 2021. (Photo by Joaquin SARMIENTO / AFP) (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for children ages 5-11 years old.

Shipments are turning up around the Bay Area at county sites, schools, pharmacies and more.

Children will be getting about 1/3 of the dose that adults have received. They need two doses for the vaccine to be effective, spaced three weeks apart.

This is where kid vaccinations are available around the Bay Area:

Alameda County

Health officials are asking parents to check with your child’s healthcare provider about whether they offer COVID-19 vaccination.

Alameda County’s community clinics will be able to accommodate vaccination of 5-11 year-olds by mid-November. Parents can make an appointment here.

Visit the MyTurn website or Vaccines.gov to find clinics and pharmacies that are offering Pfizer and have open appointments for patients ages five and older.

Vaccination clinics will also be available at some school sites. Alameda County is prioritizing nine school districts with the lowest vaccination rates for stable clinics.

The County says it will announce more details about school-based vaccine clinics soon.

Berkeley residents can visit the city’s website for more information.

To find a vaccine site in Alameda County, visit here.

Walgreens will begin giving the COVID vaccine to kids starting this Saturday. You can start scheduling an appointment today. More appointment times will be made available in the coming weeks as the stores receive more doses of the vaccine for kids.

CVS says they will begin giving out the shots on Sunday at more than 200 locations in California.

They are accepting appointments right now.

The pharmacy says that all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Kaiser Permanente will be ready to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 shortly after they are authorized by the FDA and guidance is provided by the CDC and state of California.

Kaiser expects final guidance and direction after Nov. 3.

Sutter Health says it will begin scheduling children’s vaccination appointments soon.

Contra Costa County

Parents can schedule appointments for kids ages 5-11 at county-run vaccination sites beginning Thursday afternoon.

Parents and caregivers should check with their child’s regular healthcare provider or local pharmacies about availability.

Walgreens will begin giving the COVID vaccine to kids starting this Saturday. You can start scheduling an appointment today. More appointment times will be made available in the coming weeks as the stores receive more doses of the vaccine for kids.

CVS says they will begin giving out the shots on Sunday at more than 200 locations in California.

They are accepting appointments right now.

The pharmacy says that all children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit Contra Costa County’s Vaccines for Kids website.

Marin County

Vaccination for youths ages 5-11 is expected to be authorized this week.

Marin County will start giving out its allocated kid-sized doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Kids will be given two shots, three weeks apart.

The clinic at Northgate Mall will offer shots to kids Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, tap here.

Walgreens will begin giving the COVID vaccine to kids starting this Saturday. You can start scheduling an appointment today. More appointment times will be made available in the coming weeks as the stores receive more doses of the vaccine for kids.

CVS says they will begin giving out the shots on Sunday at more than 200 locations in California.

They are accepting appointments right now.

The pharmacy says that all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Napa County

Walgreens will begin giving the COVID vaccine to kids starting this Saturday. You can start scheduling an appointment today. More appointment times will be made available in the coming weeks as the stores receive more doses of the vaccine for kids.

CVS says they will begin giving out the shots on Sunday at more than 200 locations in California.

They are accepting appointments right now.

The pharmacy says that all children must be accompanied by an adult.

San Francisco County

In San Francisco, SFDPH is urging families contact their primary pediatric health care provider first, if they have one.

There are also many other locations in the city’s health care system where vaccines will be available to families, including pharmacies and SFDPH-affiliated sites.

SFDPH expects to receive 12,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week for SFDPH community and school sites, and independent pediatric providers.

After the first several weeks, vaccine supplies are expected to increase and more evenly match demand.

The county will reserve some walk-ins at SFDPH sites.

A number of high-volume sites across San Francisco, including those at major health systems, have the capacity to administer 500 or more doses per day, while SFDPH’s four school-based sites are expanding to accommodate 250 vaccines per day to support the school community as needed.

For a list of all COVID-19 vaccine sites in San Francisco, tap here.

Walgreens will begin giving the COVID vaccine to kids starting this Saturday. You can start scheduling an appointment today. More appointment times will be made available in the coming weeks as the stores receive more doses of the vaccine for kids.

CVS says they will begin giving out the shots on Sunday at more than 200 locations in California.

They are accepting appointments right now.

The pharmacy says that all children must be accompanied by an adult.

San Mateo County

San Mateo County leaders said they’re expecting to receive vaccine doses by Friday. If that happens, county officials plan to hold a family friendly vaccination event at the county event center.

Pharmacies, health providers and other places will also be able to administer doses.

Walgreens will begin giving the COVID vaccine to kids starting this Saturday. You can start scheduling an appointment today. More appointment times will be made available in the coming weeks as the stores receive more doses of the vaccine for kids.

CVS says they will begin giving out the shots on Sunday at more than 200 locations in California.

They are accepting appointments right now.

The pharmacy says that all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Santa Clara County

The County of Santa Clara is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 following the approval from the CDC.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only option available for this age group.

All children ages 5-11 who sign up for an appointment are eligible at a county mass vaccination site.

Parents can schedule an appointment here.

Drop-in vaccination clinics will provide vaccinations beginning Thursday.

Many of the initial available appointments have already been reserved, but the County expects an increased vaccination supply in the coming weeks and additional slots should open soon.

Families are also encouraged to check with their primary care physician or their local pharmacy to see if they are offering vaccine appointments for children as well.

Walgreens will begin giving the COVID vaccine to kids starting this Saturday. You can start scheduling an appointment today. More appointment times will be made available in the coming weeks as the stores receive more doses of the vaccine for kids.

CVS says they will begin giving out the shots on Sunday at more than 200 locations in California.

They are accepting appointments right now.

The pharmacy says that all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Sonoma County

Walgreens will begin giving the COVID vaccine to kids starting this Saturday. You can start scheduling an appointment today. More appointment times will be made available in the coming weeks as the stores receive more doses of the vaccine for kids.

CVS says they will begin giving out the shots on Sunday at more than 200 locations in California.

They are accepting appointments right now.

The pharmacy says that all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Solano County

Walgreens will begin giving the COVID vaccine to kids starting this Saturday. You can start scheduling an appointment today. More appointment times will be made available in the coming weeks as the stores receive more doses of the vaccine for kids.

CVS says they will begin giving out the shots on Sunday at more than 200 locations in California.

They are accepting appointments right now.

The pharmacy says that all children must be accompanied by an adult.