SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People are flocking to San Francisco this weekend to attend Outside Lands, the music festival hosted annually by the city. Artists such as Post Malone, Green Day and Weezer will take the stage at Golden Gate Park for the event, which goes from Friday to Sunday.

Outside Lands organizers said that they strongly recommend taking public transportation or rideshare to the venue. On Twitter, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) shared the most efficient way to do so.

BART recommended taking a BART train to the Civic Center. From there, festival goers can take the 5 Fulton/5R/5X Muni bus to a festival entrance.

😎@sfoutsidelands is this weekend😎



Public transit is your best bet. Take BART to Civic Center to catch the 5 Fulton /5R/5X expanded bus service.



For Outside Lands shuttle pass holders, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium is right next to Civic Center Station. https://t.co/9YLSlgP6WN — BART (@SFBART) August 3, 2022

BART is planning to have more riders than usual for the weekend. “BART is planning to dispatch additional event trains and provide extra station agent support at Civic Center Station this weekend,” it said in a Tweet.

Those coming from the North Bay can get into the city using the 130 Golden Gate Transit bus, which stops at the Golden Gate Bridge Toll Plaza. From there, riders can take the 28 Muni bus towards Daly City and get off at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way.

Travelers coming from the Peninsula can take BART to the Daly City station. The 28 Muni bus runs from that station to Golden Gate Park.

There will also be additional Muni service, taxi stands and bicycle parking for the festival, according to Muni. More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event.