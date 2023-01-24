HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – There is a fund set up to support the families impacted by the tragic events at Half Moon Bay on Monday. KRON4’s Gayle Ong was at Alas on Tuesday, which is one of the nonprofits helping the victims’ families.

The tragedy hit close to home for the Alas team. They know the victims, their families, and the suspected shooter. Volunteers were at one of the farms just an hour before the shooting.

“It’s such a tragedy — a senseless tragedy because of gun violence,” said Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga of Alas Half Moon Bay.

Hernandez-Arriaga is heartbroken about the mass shooting. She is the founder of Alas, a nonprofit that’s been helping coastal farm workers since COVID-19.

There were the recent floods and now a mass shooting. A family member confirms that a husband and wife from China are among the farm workers killed. Their son is flying out to the Bay Area.

Volunteers filled an SUV with blankets, bottled water, clothes and flowers from the community. On Tuesday, a relief fund was set up to help the victims’ families.

“We’re hearing the most concern is, you know, they’re not working. They’ve already not been working because of the flood and now this, so the economic relief we’re going to have to help some of the families with funeral support, with immediate clothing, basic of needs and just ongoing to see what’s going to be out there for them,” Hernandez-Arriaga said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom stopped by Alas in the afternoon. He met with the victims’ families and asked local leaders what support is needed.

“We were really able to stress the changes that we hope to see with more mental health across the state for farm workers, better living conditions, and more resources for them so they don’t go through the stressors they’ve been going through,” Hernandez-Arriaga said.

Volunteers have been shuttling donations to the families of the victims. If you wish to donate, click HERE.