SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Many are left feeling helpless after the mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose Wednesday morning.

Working Partnerships USA is collecting donations for the those directly impacted by the tragedy.

Donations are tax deductible.

Click here to make a donation.

Working Partnerships USA encourages people to call (408) 809-2122 if they or anyone they know was impacted by the shooting.