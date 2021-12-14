How to keep COVID under control during the holidays

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A North Bay county is taking a novel approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19 during this holiday season.

Marin County is handing out rapid tests to all students and staff after an outbreak during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. Jon Swartzberg with UC Berkeley School of Public Health rattles off a list of recommended protocols, as many turn to the season of cheer and want to do so safely.

At the top of his list, vaccines and boosters, especially with omicron and it’s an unknown factor.

He says small groups are still better than bigger groups and if in doubt, go over some rules. He discussed what he plans to do in his family and if anyone feels sick, speak up loudly and quickly.

Testing is also an option, he says.

The doctor adds that we have come a long way since last year but the key is to stay on top of vaccinations, tests, wearing masks so that we can continue to make progress in this pandemic.

Dr. Swartzberg says tests can be very helpful for families as they try to steer clear of spreading the disease, especially right now with so many questions still looming about the severity of the omicron variant.

Masking up and social distancing are all of the steps we have gotten to know in the past few years, also key.