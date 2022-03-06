(KRON) –The Lenten season is here which means every Friday Christians around the world will go meatless.



Seafood is always a good option, but to help you change up the menu – whether you’re doing so for lent or it’s your diet – Livermore mom and wine and food blogger Leslie Dabney joins us with a mushroom polenta recipe.

Polenta with Mushroom and Mustard Sauce

2 Tbs. of extra virgin olive oil

3 cups thickly sliced mushrooms (portobello, shiitake and/or white button)

2 Tbs. of butter

1 small chopped yellow onion

3 garlic cloves minced

1/2 heavy cream or half and half

1/4 tsp. each of salt and pepper

1 Tbs. Dijon mustard

2 Tbs. chopped parsley for garnish

Polenta

1 cup Polenta or corn grits

3 cups vegetable of chicken stock

2 Tbs. butter

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup shredded white cheddar cheese or Parmesan cheese

Mushroom Sauce Directions

Add olive oil and butter to a large saute pan on high heat. Once the butter has melted, add the onions and garlic. Saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add sliced mushrooms, salt and pepper. Saute for 10 minutes while stirring the mushrooms occasionally.

After 10 minutes, the mushrooms should be soft and cooked through. Add cream and Dijon mustard; stir. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the cream has thickened and is bubbly.

Polenta Directions

Put the stock into a medium-size pot over high heat. Once the stock is boiling, slowly add the polenta while continually whisking. Once the polenta is incorporated, cook on low heat, according to package directions and stir occasionally. When the polenta is cooked, turn the heat off and add butter and shredded cheese; mix together.

Spoon polenta onto a plate or bowl and top with mushroom sauce. Serve immediately.

The recipe serves four people.

Recipe by Leslie Dabney @thevineyardmom