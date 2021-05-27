How to prepare for an active shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Staying alert and aware of your surroundings is a top priority during active shooter situations.

There are signs and ways you can stay prepared for an active shooting.

Jeff Zisner, president and CEO of Aegis Security & Investigations, joined KRON4 to talk about the different ways you can be prepared.

This after Wednesday’s tragic shooting at a San Jose VTA rail yard that killed nine people.

You can watch the full interview above.

Be sure to download the KRONon app for 24/7 news coverage.