SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tickets to see singer and songwriter Lizzo in the Bay start to go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The tickets are only on sale to early access American Express cardholders. Sales to the general public start Friday at 10 a.m.

Lizzo: The Special Tour will take the stage at San Francisco’s Chase Center November 12 at 8 p.m. The vocalist was brought on stage by Harry Styles at Coachella last weekend, where they covered Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and OneDirection’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”