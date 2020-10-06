How to send a ‘screaming telegram’ in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trick or scream!
Terror Vault is helping you make your friend’s nightmares come true.
Imagine this: You tell your buddy there’s a special gift coming to their door, something you wanted to get them “just because.” But when the doorbell rings, they get a terrifying delivery.
For $50, you can send a scary Terror Vault clown to someone’s door as a “screaming telegram” this month.
The clown will come with a song, some balloons and, as expected, a scream.
Terror Vault says clowns will only visit city of San Francisco homes.
The person answering needs to be over 18 years old and must be home between 5-7 p.m. on the date you choose to send it.
Choose wisely. This could be a fun revenge game for a frenemy, or you can send some extra sweets or alcohol with the clown (extra charge) for someone who might hate you after this. You can soften the blow with a bottle of Terror Vault’s Halloween Hooch or cupcakes.
For more information, visit Into the Dark SF.
