SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Tuesday, multiple outlets, including KRON4, reported that the house shown on the ‘Full House’ credits was listed on Zillow for $37 million. Zillow later confirmed that the listing was illegitimate.
“Our teams use a number of different tools to prevent inappropriate content from publishing in the first place, but if a listing is found to be fraudulent after it’s posted, our team takes steps to remove it. In this case, we discovered a “For Sale By Owner” listing was illegitimate after it was posted, and have since taken it down. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused,” a Zillow spokesperson told KRON4.
To avoid falling for a scam on Zillow, the website provided some tips on how to spot them.
- Requests to wire funds. Zillow says many scams include a request to wire finds, some of which will have convincing reasons for why the party needs to deal remotely.
- Long-distance landlords. Most scams come from people in foreign countries, per Zillow. The website says to be careful of people who claim to be missionaries, U.N. workers or military member.
- Requests for verification codes. If you are asked to provide a code sent to your cell phone, Zillow says it is a scam.
- Requests for personal or financial information. Only provide your bank account number or Social Security Number if you are sure the source is trusted.
- Typos and sob stories. Emails with lots of spelling or grammatical errors are often scams. Messages about stories of family or financial issues are also usually frauds.