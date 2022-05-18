SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Tuesday, multiple outlets, including KRON4, reported that the house shown on the ‘Full House’ credits was listed on Zillow for $37 million. Zillow later confirmed that the listing was illegitimate.

“Our teams use a number of different tools to prevent inappropriate content from publishing in the first place, but if a listing is found to be fraudulent after it’s posted, our team takes steps to remove it. In this case, we discovered a “For Sale By Owner” listing was illegitimate after it was posted, and have since taken it down. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused,” a Zillow spokesperson told KRON4.

To avoid falling for a scam on Zillow, the website provided some tips on how to spot them.