(KRON) — Trying to watch Tuesday’s 4th of July fireworks in the Bay Area without leaving your couch? Look no further than KRON4.

You can watch the Bay Area 4th of July fireworks show live on KRON4. If you can’t put it on your TV, you can stream the holiday fireworks show on KRON On using your desktop or mobile device.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The 4th of July Special begins at 9 p.m. and will be hosted by LIVE! In The Bay host Olivia Horton and KRON4 anchor Stephanie Lin. It will also feature Johnny Colla and The Sports Section Horns performing the star-spangled banner.

There will be fireworks shows happening across the Bay Area on Tuesday. KRON4’s special will highlight the Concord, San Francisco, San Jose and Marin County shows.

You can watch the special on KRON4.com, the KRON4 Mobile App and the KRONon SmartTV App (available on AppleTV, Roku and FireTV).

KRON4 is also now on YouTube TV and is coming to HuluTV on July 31.