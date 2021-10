This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the US live streaming video platform Twitch logo application on the screen of a tablet. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Didn’t get a ticket to Outside Lands? No problem.

This weekend, Oct. 29 to 31, you can stream the music festival for free on Twitch.

The lineup for the live stream broadcast has not yet been announced.

ranger dave will have his eyes glued to the 2021 @twitch x outside lands live stream hosted by @levis. be sure to follow outside lands on twitch: https://t.co/NmnnU3mJDz pic.twitter.com/eO5ybVcDn9 — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) October 26, 2021

The music festival will include artists like Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Rüfüs Du Sol, Kehlani, and so much more.

Performances begin at noon each day.