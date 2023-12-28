SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nothing says New Year’s Eve like fireworks, and in the Bay Area, the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display over the waterfront is the place to be. If you’re planning on braving the weather and heading out to watch the fireworks, we’ve got you covered with the best places to watch the SF New Year’s Eve fireworks.

But if you’d prefer to ring in 2024 from the comfort of your couch, we’ve got you covered there to.

Starting at 11:30 p.m., KRON4 will begin its broadcast of “KRON4 New Years Live,” with hosts Grant Lodes and Justine Waldman. The show will feature the spectacular fireworks display over the San Francisco Bay at midnight.

It will also feature magician Andrew Evans from the Magic Patio in San Francisco and a special performance from the cast of “Dear San Francisco” from Club Fugazi. “KRON4 New Years Live” will also be available to stream on kron4.com.