How to survive Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sticking to a healthy new lifestyle is challenging enough without throwing the food-focused holidays into the equation. If Thanksgiving is typically the entry point to a two-month binge, Health expert, Karen Owoc, has tips to help you survive the upcoming food fest.

1. Remember That It’s Just Another Day

Think of Thanksgiving as any other ordinary day — not as a day of doom that’s going to exhaust your willpower and leave you powerless. On Thanksgiving, you are still the final decision-maker when it comes to what you choose to eat.

2. Don’t Arrive Starving and Dehydrated

Eat breakfast. By intentionally skipping meals and “saving up” for the big meal, you are formulating a conscious plan to stuff yourself. When you feel deprived, you overcompensate. When you’re satiated, you can make more controlled and conscious food choices. Drink water throughout the day and throughout your meal. It’s not only filling but oftentimes your body will confuse dehydration with hunger.

3. Wear Tight Pants

Don’t wear your stretchiest pants or tent dress. By doing so, you are priming yourself to overeat. Once you need to expand your belt or unbutton your pants, you are at the point of being very full, that is, “stuffed”.

4. Leave Perfectionism at the Door

Don’t start the day with super-strict rules of restraint. Be realistic and kind to yourself. Focus on eating slowly and mindfully, being sure to savor and enjoy every bite.

5. Don’t Eat It Just Because It’s There

If in the past, you’ve gone through the buffet line and automatically selected a little bit of everything, be selective this year. Choose only the things you truly enjoy.

6. Avoid Saturated Fats

Research studies have shown that saturated fats affect the hormones that control your appetite. This effect can set you up for a vicious cycle of overeating as it can last for several days.

7. Focus on Fiber and The Healthy Plate

Center your plate around plants that are high in fiber, filling, and nutrient-dense. Instead of feeling tired and sleepy after your Thanksgiving meal, you’ll feel more energized.

8. Go for a Post-Dinner Walk

Enjoy the fall fresh air while blunting the blood sugar spike. Keep phones in your pocket. This is a great opportunity to reconnect with your loved ones.

The Takeaway: Have a plan and stay hydrated. Rethink Thanksgiving this year. Think of the holiday as an opportunity to be with family and friends vs. a license to overeat.