SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed will be delivering her annual State of the City address Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The event will be livestreamed on Breed’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

It will occur at the Mission Rock mixed-use development in the Mission Bay neighborhood, at the intersection of 3rd Street and Mission Rock Street.

Because on-site parking is limited, people who want to attend are encouraged to take public transit. Mission Bay is reachable by MUNI’s T Line.

Breed’s speech comes one day after Governor Gavin Newsom’s State of the State address, which in turn was one week after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union.