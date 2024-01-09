(KRON) — A memorial for slain Oakland Police Department Officer Tuan Le will take place Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Officer Le was shot and killed in the line of duty early on Friday, Dec. 29 while responding to a report of a possible burglary near Jack London Square.

Le was the 54th Oakland Police Department officer killed in the line of duty. For the past two years, Le served as a Community Resource Officer in West Oakland.

A public vigil was held for Officer Le on Friday, Jan. 5.

You can watch Officer Le’s memorial live Wednesday, Jan 10 at 10 a.m. on KRON4 News or stream it live at kron4.com or KRONon.

The service is expected to last 90 minutes.